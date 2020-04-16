In response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is temporarily changing program rules to help protect the health and safety of members. This includes suspending BadgerCare Plus children and Medicaid Purchase Plan (MAPP) premiums as of April 1, 2020. Although an end date has not yet been determined, it is expected that BadgerCare Plus children and MAPP premiums will be suspended for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Members will be sent a letter, either by mail or through their ACCESS account, the week of April 13, notifying them that they do not need to pay premiums starting in April 2020:

Premium information will be removed from ACCESS accounts starting in May 2020. On April 11, 2020, the following message started displaying in member accounts on the ACCESS website in addition to their premium information: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be charging you a monthly premium starting in April 2020. We will let you know when you need to start paying a premium again.”

Members who already paid their April premiums will receive a refund if they do not owe outstanding premiums. In addition, members who have auto pay set up to pay their premiums do not need to take any action. Accounts will not be charged while premiums are suspended. Accounts will be charged once premiums are reinstated.

Members will be notified prior to premiums being reinstated.

COVID-19 Information

For the latest information about COVID-19 in Wisconsin, we encourage you to frequently monitor the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website for updates and to follow @DHSWI on Facebook and Twitter and dhs.wi on Instagram. Additional information can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.