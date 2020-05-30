RACINE, WI – The City of Racine continued to lead the county in confirmed cases of the COVID-19

virus, according to figures released Friday afternoon.

The Racine Health Department (RHD) reported 1,175 confirmed cases and 148 probable cases of COVID-19. There were 5,310 negative test results. RHD reported 11 deaths.

Racine County reported a total of 1,710 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 266 probable cases as of Friday. There were 10,717 negative test results and there have been 36 deaths. The county’s overall positive test percentage was 13.7% – down from 15.3% earlier in the week but higher than the statewide positive test percentage of 5.3%.

A week ago (Friday, May 22), the City of Racine had 838 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“That’s a pretty substantial jump in a short period of time,” Mayor Cory Mason said in a Friday live Facebook message. Although public testing for COVID-19 has increased locally during the past two weeks, the growth in positive test results is an issue.

“We’re deeply concerned about the continued spread of coronavirus,” Mason said.

Increased testing is a key element of reducing the spread of COVID-19. Residents are encouraged to get tested at a free community testing site at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. People wishing to be tested from their vehicles are asked to drive to Festival Hall via 11th Street to the east and then north on Pershing Drive.

Another free community drive-through testing site will be offered by the RHD, the Central Racine County Health Department and the Wisconsin National Guard next Tuesday through Thursday (June 2-4) at the Case High School parking lot, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wisconsin reported 17,707 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health (DHS) reported. There have been 568 deaths attributed to the virus.

Racine County continued to rank third statewide in confirmed COVID-19, according to Friday’s DHS statistics. Milwaukee was in first place at 7,429 cases, Brown County was second with 2,308 cases. Kenosha County had the fourth-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 1,131.