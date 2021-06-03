A COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been added in Burlington on Wednesday, June 9, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway.

First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone ages 12 or older, regardless of health insurance status. Children ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Walk-ins are welcome! In addition, anyone who wants to schedule a first-dose appointment ahead of time can register at www.crchd.com/covid-19-vaccine. The second-dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of vaccination for Wednesday, June 30, at Burlington High School (same hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.).

At this time, only 44 percent of Racine County residents have received one vaccine dose, so we encourage all those who haven’t yet received the vaccine to visit this community clinic.