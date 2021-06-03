Kenosha County Public Health’s COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinics are ending after this week, but this service will remain available — by appointment only — at two locations.

The final, no-appointment-needed clinic will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. this Friday, June 4, at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.

In future weeks and months, appointments will be available to receive first and second doses at the Nurse of the Day Clinic in the Job Center and at the Wellness Center Clinic at 2000 63rd St., above the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency/Women Infants and Children (WIC) office.

Appointments may be made on the county’s online appointment scheduling site at https://kenoshacounty.timetap.com/#/, or by contacting the Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination call center at 262-605-6799. Homebound individuals may also contact the call center to make a home visit appointment.

Friday’s community vaccination clinic and subsequent appointments at the two public health clinic sites are open to anyone age 12 and older who lives, works, or studies in Kenosha County. Clients may choose between the Moderna, Pfizer, and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. (Note: Pfizer remains the only vaccine variety approved for use by those under the age of 18.)

In addition to COVID-19 vaccination services at the two clinic sites, Kenosha County Public Health will continue to offer pop-up clinics to businesses, organizations, and events that request them throughout the summer. Requests may be made by email at kickstart@kenoshacounty.org.

Numerous other vaccine providers also remain available in Kenosha County, including pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics. An up-to-date list is on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website, at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

“Research has demonstrated that getting vaccinated is effective and safe, and is our best line of defense against COVID-19,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit. “Many convenient opportunities remain for people to get this done, and I encourage everyone to take this easy step to help put this pandemic behind us.”