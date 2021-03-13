RACINE – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) will open a community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Regency Mall on Tuesday, March 23. The clinic will operate in the former Burlington Coat Factory space, 5538 Durand Ave.

The clinic will initially administer 200 vaccine shots per day but will have the ability to administer up to 1,000 shots per day, depending upon vaccine supply. Clinic hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

“As more Wisconsinites become eligible for the vaccine later this month, it’s important that we continue to bring these community-based clinics online to get as many people vaccinated as possible to reach community immunity,” said Gov. Evers. “These vaccination clinics help support local vaccine access and ensure that anyone currently eligible gets their shot.”

The Central Racine County Health Department, City of Racine Public Health Department, and Racine County released the following joint statement:

“We are thankful for this great collaboration to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine in Racine County. This new clinic will boost our local efforts already under way and add another avenue for residents to get the vaccine. We strongly encourage residents to get vaccinated when they are eligible so we can protect our families and communities.”

Currently, populations eligible for the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic include:

Front-line health care personnel

Residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities

Police, fire personnel, and correctional staff

Adults age 65 and older

Educators and childcare workers

People enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs

Some public-facing essential workers

Non-frontline essential health care personnel

Staff and residents in congregate living facilities.

Everyone interested in a vaccine can register for the clinic through the Wisconsin Vaccine Registry, https://vaccinate.wi.gov. The system will determine who is eligible, and people will get an invite to book an appointment when they are eligible. Individuals can also register by phone by calling toll-free (844) 684-1064 (interpreters available for non-English speakers).