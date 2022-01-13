KENOSHA – Three mobile clinics have been scheduled for Kenosha County for the month of January to help residents get their vaccinations against COVID-19. Each clinic will offer $50 Visa gift card incentives for individuals who receive any type of COVID-19 vaccination: a first, second or booster dose of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

The clinics are being made possible through a collaborative effort with Kenosha County Public Health, the Health Equity Task Force and other partners. Through this effort, vaccines are free and will be available for all people ages five and older. (Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.)

Getting a vaccine couldn’t be easier. Walk-ins are welcome at all three of the events and participants do not need to belong to the organizations hosting the clinics. No identification or health insurance is needed to receive a vaccine as well.

If you have already received the first or second dose of the vaccine, clinic staff ask that you bring your vaccine card, however, it is not required to receive a vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Details

Sunday, Jan. 16, from 2 to 3 p.m.

New Brighter Day Baptist Church, 1225 25th Ave.

Incentive: $50 Visa gift card (while limited supply lasts)

Clinic partners: New Brighter Day, Kenosha County Public Health, Health Equity Task Force, AMI Expeditionary Healthcare

Thursday, Jan. 20, from 10 to 11 a.m

Kenosha Senior Center, 2717 67th St.

Incentive: $50 Visa gift card (while limited supply lasts)

Clinic partners: Senior Center, Kenosha County Public Health, Health Equity Task Force

Sunday, Jan. 23, from Noon to 1 p.m.

Second Baptist Church, 3925 32nd Ave.

Incentive: $50 Visa gift card (while limited supply lasts)

Clinic partners: Second Baptist, Kenosha County Public Health, Health Equity Task Force, AMI Expeditionary Healthcare

Community Leaders Speak

New Brighter Day Baptist Church pastor Rev. Joseph Thomas said he is pleased to offer a vaccination clinic to the community.

“Most of us have gotten dozens of vaccines over our lifetimes, enabling us to keep ourselves, our families, and our communities safe and healthy,” Thomas said. “With the world facing a global pandemic, one of the easiest and most effective things we can do for ourselves and for each other is to get vaccinated.”

The Health Equity Task Force is a group of community leaders who are working to provide more equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations for communities of color. People are also welcome to come to the clinics to talk with health professionals about the vaccines, said member Tamarra Coleman.

“Our faith-based communities have really stepped up in partnering with the Health Equity Task Force and Kenosha County Public Health to provide COVID-19 vaccines and even the booster shots,” Coleman said. “It’s available to not only these congregations but the entire community. It’s going to take us collaboratively working together to get this under control.”

For more information about COVID-19 in Kenosha County, including links to vaccine and testing providers in the community, visit the Kenosha County website’s COVID-19 Response Hub.

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is committed to publishing the most current and accurate information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in our Coronavirus section. View both the Racine County COVID-19 Dashboard and Kenosha County COVID-19 Dashboard offering real-time (updated Monday – Friday) statistical reporting for Racine and Kenosha Counties.