WISCONSIN – Anyone older than 16 is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination starting April 5, state officials said Tuesday.

Wisconsin joins about 40 states where vaccines are set to be made widely available before a publicly claimed May 1 deadline for total availability sought by President Joe Biden. Officials cautioned that while everyone in the state is eligible to obtain the vaccine, high demand could mean waitlists in some areas, according to a press release issued by the governor’s office Tuesday afternoon.

Members of previously eligible groups who have not received a vaccine will be prioritized over newly eligible residents, according to the press release.

Anyone looking to schedule a vaccination can use the Wisconsin Vaccine Registry.

Racine residents can schedule a vaccine through the Public Health Department website.

Kenosha County residents looking to schedule a vaccine through the Kenosha Public Health Department.

While federal officials say vaccination has proven effective against more severe disease cases, officials have not yet determined whether the vaccine guards against catching the disease.

Wisconsin officials urged residents to wear masks, maintain physical distance in public spaces, and frequently wash their hands.