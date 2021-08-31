KENOSHA — People who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up clinic

this Thursday, Sept. 2, will be eligible to receive incentives totaling $120, organizers

announced today.

The clinic will be held from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St., in

Kenosha, through a partnership between the Grace Welcome Center and Kenosha County

Public Health.

Using donations provided to the Grace Welcome Center, the organization is offering $20 in

cash to the first 40 people who get their first vaccination dose there this week.

This incentive is in addition to the $100 Visa gift card that is available to all Wisconsin

residents who receive their first dose between Aug. 20 and Sept. 6, under an offer that the state

announced last week.

To receive the gift card, people must fill out an online form at https://100.wisconsin.gov or call

844-684-1064. At Thursday’s clinic, Grace Welcome Center volunteers will be available to

help people register for the card, and those who do not have a mailing address may arrange to

have their card mailed to the church and picked up later.

“We’re pleased to partner with Grace on this opportunity for people to get vaccinated while

cashing in on a couple of great incentives,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen

Freiheit. “Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective way to protect yourself and your

family from serious illness, and now it’s also a way to put some money in your pocket.”

A free, hot, takeaway breakfast will also be offered to those who visit the clinic.

Through a partnership that began in February, Kenosha County Public Health has vaccinated

more than 800 people in pop-up clinics at Grace. This has been part of an ongoing effort to

make COVID-19 vaccination easily accessible throughout the community.

“This has been a great partnership for Grace Welcome Center together with Kenosha County

Public Health to get our neighbors in Uptown vaccinated,” said Leif Peterson, executive

director of the Grace Welcome Center.

For more information about Thursday’s clinic, please contact Peterson at 262-930-8325 or

LPeterson.GraceWelcomeCenter@gmail.com.

More information about COVID-19 in Kenosha County, including local statistics and links to

vaccine and testing providers is available at

More information about COVID-19 in Kenosha County, including local statistics and links to

vaccine and testing providers is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

