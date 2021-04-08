As of Monday, April 5, all residents age 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for individuals ages 16 and 17. The Central Racine County Health Department, the City of Racine Public Health Department, and the Community-Based COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Regency Mall all currently have the Pfizer vaccine available. All sites require an appointment. In most cases, a parent or guardian must be present for appointments for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Appointments are currently available at each site. Please visit each clinic website for more information and to register or schedule an appointment:

Other COVID-19 vaccination updates for April 8:

The Community-Based COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic has evening and Saturday hours 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Enter at the southwest entrance next to Planet Fitness.

Having trouble scheduling your COVID-19 vaccine? If you are a senior or an adult with a disability, the Racine County Aging and Disability Resource Center can help. Please call the ADRC at 262-636-3200 for assistance in setting up an appointment. Office hours are8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. This service is limited to residents of Racine County.