Children ages 5 to 11 years old are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) supports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation that children in this age group should receive booster vaccines. Boosters should be given five months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination series.

“The recommendation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for 5-11-year-olds provides parents with an excellent opportunity to ensure their children receive additional protection from COVID-19 prior to summer activities,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “We encourage everyone five and older to join the more than two million Wisconsinites who have already gotten their boosters or additional COVID-19 vaccine doses. Staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines is the best protection for preventing the worst outcomes from this virus.”

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine series is the only vaccine authorized and recommended for children between the ages of 5 through17-year-olds. Not only should those who are between these age groups receive their vaccines, but all individuals who are able to get a booster should get one as soon as possible.

COVID-19 boosters are helpful, strengthen, and extend protection against infection, serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.

“Clinical research demonstrated that a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine given after the second dose to children ages 5-11 helps give added protection against COVID-19, including infections from Omicron,” said Stephanie Schauer, Ph.D., Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager.

Vaccines in Wisconsin are free of charge regardless of their insurance or lack of insurance. Learn more about vaccines by visiting Boosters & Staying Up to Date with Your Vaccines. Need to get vaccinated? Visit Vaccines.gov, or call 211 to find a vaccine administrator near you.

