RACINE COUNTY – The COVID-19 vaccine remains in short supply both statewide and locally, Racine County officials reported this week.

The Central Racine County Health Department (CRCHD) received just 17 percent of its requested vaccine this week. This means that limited vaccine appointments will be available. CRCHD does not have the ability to make vaccination appointments by phone at this time. To receive emails with the latest vaccine information, including a link to appointments when they become available, visit: https://crchd.com/covid-19-vaccine

The City of Racine Public Health Department is not taking new vaccination appointments because of the limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine. For vaccine information updates, including information on when new clinics may be scheduled, visit: https://www.racinecoronavirus.org/racine-covid-19-vaccine/

As of Monday (Feb. 1), 13,740 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Racine County residents since the vaccine became available in mid-December. That’s about 7 percent of county’s population.

Racine County is in Phase 1A for vaccine eligibility (frontline health care workers, EMS, fire and police personnel) and residents age 65+.

Residents ages 65+ who already have a doctor, are reminded that their local health care provider will be reaching. Most providers are asking that patients not call hospitals or doctor’s office to try to schedule vaccine appointments.

COVID-19 Testing

Drive-through COVID-19 testing, conducted by the Wisconsin National Guard, is available at two sites in Racine County. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Visit: https://register.covidconnectwi.gov/

Wednesdays (through March 10) 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Union Grove. Enter through the Main Street (Highway 45) entrance.

Thursdays (through March 4) 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., Racine. Enter at 11th and Main Streets.

Area health care providers are providing COVID-19 testing by appointment. For more information:

Ascension: 833-981-0711 or choose.ascension.org/onlinecare

Advocate Aurora: 866-443-2584 or www.advocateaurorahealth.org/coronavirus-disease-2019

Froedtert: 414-805-2000 or www.froedtert.com/telehealth

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!