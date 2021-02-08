WISCONSIN – Racine County residents should keep an eye out for a COVID-19 vaccine scam.

Some Wisconsin residents have received phone calls asking for payment for the vaccines, according to a press release issued jointly by the Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner and the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

However, the federal government has already paid for the vaccines, which are administered free of charge.

“Wisconsin consumers should know that their vaccine will be available to them at no cost,” said Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable. “Regardless of health insurance coverage, Wisconsin residents can be assured that they will not be charged to get the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act requires full coverage of the vaccine, according to a bulletin issued by the Insurance Commissioner on Dec. 22.

Consumers should be especially wary of robocalls and unsolicited phone calls, said agriculture, trade and consumer protection secretary-designee, Randy Romanski.

“Make sure to do your research, only utilize resources you know and trust, and don’t respond to unsolicited calls or email solicitations,” he said.

Anyone who suspects they have been the victim of a scam can file a complaint with the agriculture, trade and consumer protection department online at datcp.wi.gov. Complaints can also be filed via phone at 1-800-422-7128 or via email at DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov.

