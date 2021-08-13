Here’s a list of locations in Kenosha and Racine Counties where COVID-19 vaccination and testing can be found.

COVID-19 Vaccination

Kenosha County

Good Value Pharmacy Festival Foods Location Location: 3207 80th Street #100, Kenosha, WI 53142 Hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Good Value Pharmacy Larsen Mayer Location Location: 3825 39th Ave #100, Kenosha, WI 53144 Hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Closed on Sunday

Good Value Pharmacy MedCare West/Long Term Care Location: 9916 75th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142 Hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Closed on Sunday

Walmart Location: 3500 Brumback Boulevard, Kenosha, WI 53144

Racine County

DHS Community-Based Clinic Racine County Location: Regency Mall, Old Burlington Coat Factory, 5548 Durand Avenue, Racine, WI, 53406 Hours: Tuesdays 11 a.m to 7 p.m. and Thursdays 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Details: Use the South entrance of the Regency Mall (at the mall's center), which is the main entrance to the former Burlington Coat Factory. You can also access the clinic by using one of the other main entrances and heading to the center of the mall.

Good Value Pharmacy Location: 5220 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53406 Hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Closed on Sunday

Walmart Location: 3049 Oakes Rd, Mt Pleasant, WI 53177

COVID-19 Testing

Kenosha County

Aurora Medical Center - Kenosha Location: 10400 75th St., Kenosha, WI 53142 Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CVS Pharmacies

Froedtert South Location: 6308 8th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143 Hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m Details: By appointment: call (262) 671-7777

Kenosha Community Health Center Location: 5506 7th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53140 Hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

UW-Parkside Location: 900 Wood Rd., Kenosha, WI 53144 Hours: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Walgreens Pharmacies

Racine County

Festival Hall Location: 5 5th St., Racine, WI 53403 Hours: Mondays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lakeview Pharmacy Location: 516 Monument Square, Racine, WI 53403

