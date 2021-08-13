Here’s a list of locations in Kenosha and Racine Counties where COVID-19 vaccination and testing can be found.

COVID-19 Vaccination

Kenosha County

 Good Value Pharmacy Festival Foods Location
Location: 3207 80th Street #100, Kenosha, WI 53142
Hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Good Value Pharmacy Larsen Mayer Location
Location: 3825 39th Ave #100, Kenosha, WI 53144
Hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Closed on Sunday 
Good Value Pharmacy MedCare West/Long Term Care
Location: 9916 75th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142
Hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Closed on Sunday 
Walgreens Pharmacies
Walmart
Location: 3500 Brumback Boulevard, Kenosha, WI 53144

Racine County

DHS Community-Based Clinic Racine County
 Location: Regency Mall, Old Burlington Coat Factory, 5548 Durand Avenue, Racine, WI, 53406
Hours: Tuesdays 11 a.m to 7 p.m. and Thursdays 11 a.m to 5 p.m.
Details: Use the South entrance of the Regency Mall (at the mall's center), which is the main entrance to the former Burlington Coat Factory. You can also access the clinic by using one of the other main entrances and heading to the center of the mall.
Good Value Pharmacy
Location: 5220 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53406
Hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Closed on Sunday
School Clinics 

Walgreens Pharmacies
Walmart
Location: 3049 Oakes Rd, Mt Pleasant, WI 53177

COVID-19 Testing

Kenosha County

Aurora Medical Center - Kenosha
Location: 10400 75th St., Kenosha, WI 53142
Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CVS Pharmacies

Froedtert South
Location: 6308 8th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143
Hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m
Details: By appointment: call (262) 671-7777
Kenosha Community Health Center
Location: 5506 7th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53140
Hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
UW-Parkside
Location: 900 Wood Rd., Kenosha, WI 53144
Hours: Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.  and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Walgreens Pharmacies

Racine County

CVS Pharmacies
Festival Hall
Location: 5 5th St., Racine, WI 53403
Hours: Mondays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lakeview Pharmacy
Location: 516 Monument Square, Racine, WI 53403
Walgreens Pharmacies
