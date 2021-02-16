RACINE COUNTY – COVID-19 vaccines remain in short supply both statewide and locally, Racine County officials reported this week. As of Monday, 19,822 county residents – or about 10 percent of the population – have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The county’s two public health departments (City of Racine Health Department and Central Racine County Health Department) have very limited vaccination appointments available for Phase 1A (frontline health care workers, EMS, police and fire personnel, long-term care facility staff and residents) and individuals age 65+.

City of Racine Health Department: www.racinecoronavirus.org

Central Racine County Health Department: www.crchd.com/covid-19

Residents age 65+ who have a local doctor are reminded that their local health care provider (such as Ascension, Advocate Aurora, Froedtert and ProHealth Care) will be reaching out regarding vaccine appointments. Please do not call doctors, clinics or hospitals for appointments.

Most Walgreens pharmacies in the City of Racine and the Villages of Mount Pleasant and Caledonia have COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for individuals age 65+ through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. For appointment information, visit: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Other local pharmacies also providing the vaccine are:

COVID-19 Testing Continues

County residents may be tested for the COVID-19 virus at two drive-through sites conducted by the Wisconsin National Guard.

Wednesdays (through March 10) 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Union Grove. Vehicles should enter from the Main Street gate.

Thursdays (through March 4) 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., Racine. Vehicles should enter the site via 11th and Main streets.

Pre-registration for testing is strongly encouraged. Visit https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!