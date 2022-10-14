Racine County residents can deck the halls with peals of healthy laughter this holiday season by making sure anyone in their household over the age of five receives both the flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Vaccines can be stacked

The flu, COVID, and other vaccinations can be given at the same time without outside side effects that are any different than what one might normally expect, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

“People can safely get their COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccines at the same time, including the annual flu vaccine,” the release reads.

Previous guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control put the eligible age for children to receive COVID-19 vaccinations was 12, but that has since been revised to age 5.

Doses of the booster are expected to arrive in Wisconsin over the next several weeks. Locations for the flu and COVID-19 vaccinations can be found by visiting www.vaccines.gov.

