Hope is on the horizon as the COVID-19 vaccine begins to be distributed. While that is an important step forward, it is crucial to remain vigilant to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community until the vaccine is widely distributed. Wear a mask when venturing out of your home, keep your distance, and get tested if you are at all symptomatic or have come into contact with someone who is.

To help you get tested when needed, we’ve compiled a list of locations where COVID-19 tests are available in Racine and Kenosha County:

Racine County

CVS Pharmacy 
3915 Durand Ave
By appointment

Kenosha County

CVS Pharmacy
3726 22nd Ave
By appointment

CVS Pharmacy
3710 57th Ave
By appointment

CVS Pharmacy
2207 80th St
By appointment

Kenosha Community Health Center
3520 30th Ave
By appointment
(262) 925-1325

UW-Parkside
4130 Petrifying Springs Rd (Hwy JR)
By appointment
Updated hours can be found here

For more information about the new Wisconsin contact tracing app, click here.

