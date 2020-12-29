Hope is on the horizon as the COVID-19 vaccine begins to be distributed. While that is an important step forward, it is crucial to remain vigilant to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community until the vaccine is widely distributed. Wear a mask when venturing out of your home, keep your distance, and get tested if you are at all symptomatic or have come into contact with someone who is.

To help you get tested when needed, we’ve compiled a list of locations where COVID-19 tests are available in Racine and Kenosha County:

Racine County

CVS Pharmacy 3915 Durand Ave By appointment

Kenosha County

For more information about the new Wisconsin contact tracing app, click here.