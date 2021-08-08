In Racine, about eight census tracts have less than a 40 percent vaccination rate. Most of those areas are in communities of color and are in some of the most impoverished areas. City-wide, the vaccination rate among the Hispanic community is about 35 percent and 27 percent for Black people compared to 47 percent for white people.
“The vaccinations are absolutely necessary to mitigate the transmission of this virus,” she said. “You don’t want anybody else to get sick. We’ve seen what’s happening in Texas. We’ve seen what’s happening in Florida. I think we have 20 plus states at this point that are having surges. We don’t want to be in one of those states.”
Eastern Racine County COVID-19 numbers
New daily confirmed cases reported within eastern Racine County as an average over the last 7 days and rate per 100,000 population: 25.00
New daily confirmed cases reported within eastern Racine County as an average over the last 7 days: 34.57
Eight census tracts – mostly in the heart of the City of Racine – have a vaccination rate of less than 40 percent.
SOURCE: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
Last updated: 8/6/2021.
Myths about the COVID-19 vaccine
So what’s the issue?
Some people believe that if they already have had COVID, they have enough antibodies to fight off another infection. But that’s not entirely true, Bowersox said.
“The problem is no one can say for sure, 100%, that they have the antibodies, or that your resistance is such if you’ve had COVID before,” Bowersox said. “If you had a mild case of COVID, and maybe didn’t even realize it, or you had relatively limited symptoms, your body may not have produced in the body, to be able to ignore that.”
A person does produce antibodies after they have had COVID, according to a study published July 14, 2021, in the Journal of American Medical Association.
But if they had the COVID-19 Alphavirus, the person may not be fully protected against the Deltavirus because it’s not the same virus. The level of antibodies a person has can also decrease over time. The efficacy rate of the vaccines is not 100 percent. This is why some people who have been vaccinated are getting COVID-19.
“Unvaccinated health care workers appeared to have less protection against the delta and beta variants compared with alpha about a year after they recovered from mild COVID-19. While 88% of this group had neutralizing antibodies against alpha, only 47% neutralized delta,” the study found.
The vaccine currently being administered fends off the COVID-19 virus, but that’s the alpha strain. The Delta and Delta-plus variants are primarily being transmitted now, which is known to have higher transmission and death rates. This is why some breakthrough cases of COVID are happening among those who have been vaccinated. It’s also why people need to wear masks indoors because people who have been vaccinated can still transmit the virus, Bowersox said.
Another myth swirling around social media and the internet is that the vaccine can give you the virus. This is not true. The vaccine cannot give you COVID-19 because none of the COVID-19 vaccines used in the United States have a live virus. The vaccine teaches your immune system how to recognize and fight the virus. This is why some people experience COVID-19-like symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Health officials hope to stave off a potential surge in hospitalizations and deaths. Throughout the pandemic, about 5 percent of the 628,008 cases in Wisconsin resulted in a hospitalization. But even that triggered surge capacity levels at hospitals. Over the past week, the hospital usage rate in Southeastern Wisconsin is at about 90 percent, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The COVID-19 vaccine does help keep people from having severe illness and death, according to the Center for Disease Control.
With that said, a person who has been vaccinated can still transmit the virus, but it does reduce the chance of spreading it at a lower rate, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
“If people continue not to get vaccinated, this virus will continue to mutate. And as a new variant spreads, the vaccine may or may not be as effective as it was with COVID Alpha versus COVID delta and COVID Delta plus,” Bowersox said.
Also, there is no vaccine for children under the age of 12. With school starting in a few weeks, Bowersox also voiced concern for teachers, staff and students.
“We’re seeing younger individuals that are becoming ill. So individuals that are in their 20s and 30s. More children are becoming ill,” Bowersox said. “In order to maintain this finite system, which is the healthcare system, we need to do our job, which means that we need to be vaccinated.”
Journalism that serves means we're focused on helping our audience live a better life by providing solutions-based news coverage. If hard-hitting news is important to you, purchase a Racine County Eye membership.
2021: the YEAR that MATTERS - the JOB that MATTERS Teach Abroad – HIRING NOW! New Year, New Start, New Job. Seeking educators, innovators, doers – and those in between trying to define themselves – for a job that matters. Teach English in China w
Quick apply
CDL-A Truck Driver - Walmart Transportation
Walmart
Racine, WI
LOCATION COLDWATER, MI CAREER AREA Drivers & Transportation JOB FUNCTION Driver EMPLOYMENT TYPE Full Time POSITION TYPE - REQUISITION 1446299BR What you'll do WALMART TRANSPORTATION is Hiring CDL-A Drivers in the COLDWATER, MI Area an
Quick apply
Lead Radiologic Technologist, FH - Diagnostic Radiology…
Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital
Milwaukee, WI
Come join our award winning team! See What Is Possible…. The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin regional health network is a partnership between Froedtert Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin supporting a shared mission of patient ca
Quick apply
Medical Assistant, FCP - OB/GYN - Moorland
Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital
New Berlin, WI
1250 SIGN ON BONUS ELIGIBLE Come join our award winning team! See What Is Possible…. The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin regional health network is a partnership between Froedtert Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin supportin
Quick apply
Staff RN, FH - 4p Uro/GYN/GynOnc/IR
Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital
Milwaukee, WI
Come join our award winning team! See What Is Possible…. The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin regional health network is a partnership between Froedtert Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin supporting a shared mission of patient ca
Quick apply
Production Supervisor
Komatsu America Corp
Milwaukee, WI
Komatsu is an indispensable partner to the construction, mining, forestry, forklift, and industrial machinery markets, maximizing value for customers through innovative solutions. With a diverse line of products supported by our advanced IoT technologies,
Quick apply
Health & Wellness
Wal-Mart
West Milwaukee, WI
Do you want to help people and make a difference? Our pharmacy technicians are dedicated to providing quality care to patients when they need it most. Are you interested in helping people see better? Make someone's day by helping them choose the perfe
Quick apply
Mindsphere Customer Success Manager
Siemens Corporation
Waukesha, WI
Customer Success Manager MindSphere Cloud/IIOT- SISW PLM Are you up for a challenge? At Siemens, we are always challenging ourselves to build a better future. We need the most innovative and diverse Digital Minds to develop tomorrow’s reality. Find out mo
Quick apply
Office Operations Assistant - Primary Care
Ascension Health
Franklin, WI
We Are Hiring Job Title: Office Operations Assistant Clinic Specialty: Primary Care Location: Ascension Medical Group - Rawson Medical Center Address: 7400 W Rawson Avenue, Franklin, WI Hours: Full Time, Days, 40 hours per week Work Schedule: Monday-Frida
Quick apply
PACU/Recovery Registered Nurse - RN
Ascension Health
Racine, WI
We Are Hiring Job Title: Registered Nurse Department: Surgery Recovery Room Location: Ascension All Saints Hospital City, State: Racine, WI Hours/Work Schedule/Shift: Fridays 12 hours 0530-1800 / Sunday 12 hours 0630-1900 , minimum of 2 weeknight call shi
Quick apply
Shuttle Driver
Ascension Health
Racine, WI
We Are Hiring We Are Hiring Lakeshore at Siena is a beautiful 96-bed skilled nursing community and is a part of the Ascension family. When additional therapy is needed after surgery, illness or hospital stay, we provide rehabilitation and short-term care.
Quick apply
Phlebotomist
Ascension Health
Milwaukee, WI
We Are Hiring Phlebotomist - General Lab - Full-Time (40hrs), Days - Ascension St. Francis Clinic - Milwaukee, WI Work Schedule: Monday-Friday 6am-2:30pm. Every 4th Weekend On-Call Rotation. This position will work out of our outreach/home draw/nursing ho
Quick apply
RN Ldprn
Ascension Health
Milwaukee, WI
We Are Hiring Ascension St. Francis is looking to hire a full time, 72 hours biweekly, rotating shift RN for LDRPN. What You Will Do Provide direct nursing care in accordance with established policies, procedures and protocols of the healthcare organizati
Quick apply
Clinical Nurse Leader
Ascension Health
Milwaukee, WI
We Are Hiring Ascension St. Francis Hospital is looking to hire a Full Time, Day Shift Clinical Nurse Leader to support our LDRPN unit. What You Will Do Improve and coordinate patient care. Utilize knowledge, experience, and research to impact patient out
Quick apply
Patient Care Technician-PCT-CNA-Midwest Orthopedic…
Ascension Health
Franklin, WI
We Are Hiring Strong communication skills, patient experience and caring with patients. Must have BLS within 3 month of hire and have CNA license. This is a 10-1830 5 days a week, no holidays or weekends What You Will Do Perform basic clinical and non-cli
Quick apply
Medical Assistant (MA/CMA/LPN) - Primary Care
Ascension Health
Oak Creek, WI
We Are Hiring Job Title: Medical Assistant Clinic Specialty: Primary Care Location: Ascension Medical Group - Oak Creek - Primary & Specialty Care Address: 8020 S Howell Ave, Oak Creek, WI 53154 Hours: Full Time, Days, 40 hours per week Work Schedule: Cli
Quick apply
Certified Medical Assistant
Ascension Health
Racine, WI
We Are Hiring Job Title: Certified Medical Assistant Clinic Specialty: Rheumatology Location: Ascension All Saints - Medical Offices Building Address: 3807 Spring Street, Racine, WI Hours: Full Time, Days, 40 hours per week Work Schedule: Monday-Friday, 7
Quick apply
Medical Assistant (MA/CMA/LPN) - Family Medicine
Ascension Health
Wauwatosa, WI
We Are Hiring Job Title: Medical Assistant Specialty: Family Practice Location: Ascension Wauwatosa Ambulatory Center Address: 201 N Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa, WI Hours: Part time, Days, 24 hours per week Work Schedule: Hours and days will vary between 7:00
Quick apply
RN-Patient Navigator
Ascension Health
Milwaukee, WI
We Are Hiring Monday through Friday - salaried position. No weekends or holidays. Position will navigate patients with gynecological cancers. Some travel required Must be very adaptable and flexible based on patient needs What You Will Do Serve as a patie
Quick apply
PCT - Regional Float Pool
Ascension Health
Glendale, WI
We Are Hiring Title: Patient Care Technician (PCT) City, State: Milwaukee, WI Location: Greater Milwaukee Area Ascension Hospitals Department: Regional Float Pool Additional Job Details: PRN / Rotating Float Pool - able to float at to all greater Milwauke
Quick apply
Clerk - Clinical Staffing - Float Pool
Ascension Health
Glendale, WI
We Are Hiring Title: Clerk City, State: Glendale, WI Location: Ascension Corporate Department: Float Pool Additional Job Details: .8 FTE / PMs 1:45pm-10:15pm, every third weekend, holiday rotation How will Ascension benefit you? Strength in our People: At
Quick apply
Medical Assistant (MA) - Regional Float Pool
Ascension Health
Glendale, WI
We Are Hiring Title: Medical Assistant (MA) City, State: Milwaukee, WI Location: Greater Milwaukee Ascension Clinics Department: Regional Float Pool Additional Job Details: 1.0 FTE / Days Hours will vary according to clinic hours. Monday-Friday with optio
Denise Lockwood has an extensive background in traditional and non-traditional media. She has written for Patch.com, the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Magazine and the Kenosha News.
More by Denise Lockwood
You must log in to post a comment.