Advertisements

Our lives can be hectic and stressful, so when the time finally comes to kick back and unwind at the end of the day, we want to ensure we can do just that. One crucial part of this process is to set up the perfect environment for relaxation—especially in the bedroom. As the space where the most rejuvenation takes place, the bedroom is meant to be a sanctuary from the stressors of the outside world. The lighting this room often has the largest effect on us, and it can mean the difference between a restful night’s sleep and eight hours of tossing. Use these tips for lighting your bedroom to capture the perfect atmosphere for rejuvenation.

Layer All Types of Lighting

Three core types of lighting must be present for a room to feel well-lit and functional—ambient, task, and accent. Each performs a specific purpose, and all are used in varying amounts, depending on the atmosphere you’re trying to create. For bedrooms, it’s recommended that you focus primarily on ambient, or general, lighting the most and only use task and accent lighting as needed. You’ll want a comforting glow overhead for the space to provide the most effective relaxation, but having all of them is required for a well-rounded environment

Choose the Right Light Bulb

Being selective with your light bulbs is another helpful tip for lighting your bedroom effectively. They may not initially seem to have that much of an effect, but the color, brightness, and saturation of the light bulbs you choose can actually affect your emotions. In fact, certain lighting can make you feel happier or even supply you with more energy. Since you’ll want to evoke a cozy feeling in your bedroom, warmer, dimmer light is typically best.

Install Dimmers

If you haven’t done so already, you’re going to want to install dimmers. As we mentioned, the brightness of the light in your bedroom can affect your ability to relax. Having the ability to turn down the lights whenever you choose is a great way to customize your relaxation time. Better yet, these devices save electricity by allowing you to only use the amount of light you’ll need—cutting back significantly on one of your bills.