Journalism. We believe it should help you live a better life.
That’s why we spend a lot less time on publishing mug shots and a lot more time helping you understand the employment market, figure out how to spend more time with friends and family with our events calendar, and what you can do to help businesses that have opened up. Make no mistake…we aren’t shy. We tackle the big stuff, like COVID and issues around race.
And if you believe in the value of journalism — that it should help, not exploit — please consider becoming a paid member of the Racine County Eye today. We can’t do this work without you.
RACINE – A Racine woman was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-third offense after a crash that damaged a house in the 2300 block of Kinzie Avenue here Tuesday afternoon.
Brenda Katherine Gillespie, 63, of Racine, was also charged with possession of narcotic drugs-second offense and six counts of possession of illegally obtained prescription. She made an initial court appearance on Wednesday afternoon where a signature bond was set at $5,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 19, according to online court records.
According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police were called to the 2300 block of Kinzie Avenue about 4:10 p.m. A Chevy Trailblazer, driven by Gillespie, had struck and destroyed a home’s brick front porch. A parked Pontiac sedan and a parked Chevy Trailblazer, both on the north side of the roadway, were also struck and damaged.
Police reported detecting a strong odor of intoxicant coming from Gillespie who “admitted having a few beers,” the complaint stated. She failed a standard field sobriety test and was later taken to a local hospital emergency room for a blood draw.
A search of the woman’s purse revealed eight pills later identified as a Schedule II controlled substance and a total of 31 other pills that are available by prescription only.