RACINE – A Racine woman was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-third offense after a crash that damaged a house in the 2300 block of Kinzie Avenue here Tuesday afternoon.

Brenda Katherine Gillespie, 63, of Racine, was also charged with possession of narcotic drugs-second offense and six counts of possession of illegally obtained prescription. She made an initial court appearance on Wednesday afternoon where a signature bond was set at $5,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 19, according to online court records.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police were called to the 2300 block of Kinzie Avenue about 4:10 p.m. A Chevy Trailblazer, driven by Gillespie, had struck and destroyed a home’s brick front porch. A parked Pontiac sedan and a parked Chevy Trailblazer, both on the north side of the roadway, were also struck and damaged.

Police reported detecting a strong odor of intoxicant coming from Gillespie who “admitted having a few beers,” the complaint stated. She failed a standard field sobriety test and was later taken to a local hospital emergency room for a blood draw.

A search of the woman’s purse revealed eight pills later identified as a Schedule II controlled substance and a total of 31 other pills that are available by prescription only.