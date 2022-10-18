Follow Us

Gun violence has been on the rise in 2022. Racine area residents are encouraged to help by the Violent Crime Reduction Initiative (VCRI) to refer to these telephone numbers for notifying law enforcement and connecting with community and gun violence prevention and safety programs.

Crime, Gun Violence Community Contacts

Racine Police Dispatch
Non-Emergency
262-886-2300

To support youth and prevent gang violence:
Community Violence Prevention Supervisor
Maurice Horton of Racine County
262-638-6682

To prevent crime and build safer communities:
Neighborhood Watch
262-637-5711

To connect with community police in your neighborhood:
COP Houses
262-619-2430

To support victims and families impacted by gun violence:
State Lead Nakeyda Haymer, Voices of Black Mothers United
262-638-6701

To anonymously report information about crime:
Crime Stoppers USA
1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477)

