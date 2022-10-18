Gun violence has been on the rise in 2022. Racine area residents are encouraged to help by the Violent Crime Reduction Initiative (VCRI) to refer to these telephone numbers for notifying law enforcement and connecting with community and gun violence prevention and safety programs.

Crime, Gun Violence Community Contacts

Racine Police Dispatch

Non-Emergency

262-886-2300 To support youth and prevent gang violence:

Community Violence Prevention Supervisor

Maurice Horton of Racine County

262-638-6682 To prevent crime and build safer communities:

Neighborhood Watch

262-637-5711 To connect with community police in your neighborhood:

COP Houses

262-619-2430 To support victims and families impacted by gun violence:

State Lead Nakeyda Haymer, Voices of Black Mothers United

262-638-6701 To anonymously report information about crime:

Crime Stoppers USA

1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477)

