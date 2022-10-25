RACINE — One of three men allegedly involved in an armed robbery in Racine earlier this summer who had been wanted on a $50,000 warrant officially was charged with two felonies Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Anthony Blashka, age 20, of 1219 Reads Court, Racine, faces felony counts of armed robbery as a party to a crime and burglary as a party to a crime with the use of a dangerous weapon, which in total, carry a maximum possible fine of $150,000 and 55 years in prison.

Blashka, who was returned on the warrant Monday, remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond. He is due back in court on Nov. 2, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.

The criminal complaint: Armed robbery and burglary

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Racine Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the area of the 1600 block of Grand Avenue on June 20, for reports of an armed robbery. The victim told police that he was in the kitchen, which had an open door to allow dogs to move in and out, when he heard the noise of a firearm being “racked” and then pressed into his head. The victim then stated the suspect said, “Don’t (expletive) move.”

The victim then stated a second of the three suspects stole his personal firearm, which he had holstered on his leg. A third suspect served as a lookout, the complaint states. A Nintendo Switch also was taken from the home before the three suspects exited through the back door and fled.

Video surveillance footage showed two of the three suspects preparing to enter the residence.

Another suspect detained

Three days later, officers were dispatched to the Taylor Mart, 1813 Taylor Ave., Racine, for reports of a man with a gun. Police found Deshawn A. Searcy, age 17, of 2414 Geneva St., Racine, hiding in the bathroom and located three stolen silver Smith and Wesson guns under a bag of chips next to the bathroom where he was hidden. Searcy was one of the suspects in the June 20 armed robbery.

Searcy faces eight criminal charges for his role and remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

The next day, police spoke to one of the victims from the June 20 incident, who stated Blashka was possibly involved. Police learned through an acquaintance of Blashka’s cousin that he had been bragging about a house he had burglarized. The victim was able to positively identify Blashka by “his eyes,” in a photo lineup, the complaint states.

