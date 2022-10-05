RACINE — A 68-year-old Racine man, wanted on an outstanding warrant since June of 2021, was arrested earlier this week and returned to Racine County Circuit Court to face three criminal charges according to a criminal complaint.

James J. Snyder, 1653 Taylor Ave., is charged with felony stalking and misdemeanor counts of violating a court-issued injunction and criminal trespassing. The felony carries a maximum possible fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison.

Snyder, who was released from custody Tuesday on a $5,000 signature bond, is due back in court Oct. 12 for an 8:30 a.m. preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

Court records show that an injunction was filed against Snyder in 2020, that prohibited him from making contact with the victim. The victim’s sister filed the petition on her behalf because Snyder allegedly was “harassing (the victim) to give him money, (and) that he previously forced his way into (her) home after banging loudly on the door,” the complaint states.

The apartment manager at that Mount Pleasant complex told Snyder more than once not to return to the property. On Aug. 28, 2020, the defendant again allegedly went to the residence, and police were called. The protective order was issued on Oct. 19, 2020, that stated Snyder was not to have contact with the victim or her residence.

Last April, Mount Pleasant police were called back to the apartment building after a third-party caller informed them that Snyder had arrived there and tried to break in, but the “apartment manager scared him away.” The officer reported the victim appeared terrified, and she told him the attempted break-in lasted between five and 10 minutes.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.