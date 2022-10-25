RACINE COUNTY — A 58-year-old Mount Pleasant man with a criminal complaint history that dates back to 1988 now faces his seventh drunken driving offense after his arrest on Oct. 21 in the Village of Union Grove.

If convicted of the felony drunken driving charge, Jeffrey A. Stout, 4811 Indian Hills Drive, No. 102, faces a maximum possible prison term of 12 years, six months and a fine of $25,000. Stout also is charged with felony possession of THC, which carries a prison term of three years, six months and a fine of $10,000, along with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stout, who remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond for the OWI, is due back in Racine County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 3, at 9 a.m.

The criminal complaint: felony OWI–7th offense

According to the criminal complaint, Racine County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped Stout’s vehicle as it towed a heavy piece of machinery in the area of Vine Street and 13th Avenue. The deputy detected a heavy odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and the defendant stated he had smoked about one hour earlier.

When he was asked if there was any marijuana in the vehicle, Stout handed the deputy a glass marijuana smoking pipe and a sandwich baggie that contained 2.3 grams of THC. Stout also stated he had one drink out of a bottle of vodka, which was in the vehicle, earlier in the day, the criminal complaint states.

Stout allegedly failed a series of field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. A legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication was later conducted at an area hospital. Results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.

Because of his previous six convictions, Stout has a BAC restriction of 0.02; the legal limit is 0.08.

Court records show he has previous OWI convictions in 1991 in Rock County and in 1998, 2002, 2008, 2009, and 2015 in Racine County. He was sentenced to three years in prison on the 2015 conviction.

