A 19-year-old Racine man is facing almost nine years in jail for charges filed from four different criminal complaints filed against him in the last year.

The cases against D’Andre Martinez date back to June 2021 and include a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, and one misdemeanor count each of disorderly conduct as well as battery and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments. In total, if he is convicted of all charges, Martinez could spend 8-1/2 years in prison and pay up to $42,000 in fines.

Criminal complaints against him

May 23, 2021

Martinez was living with a family member when he took their car to drive around because he couldn’t sleep. He crashed through the fence of the Lake Oaks Apartment Complex in the 400 block of DeKoven Avenue, damaging the front end of the car and leaving pieces of the fence hanging. When the family member arrived, they told officers that Martinez doesn’t even know how to drive.

June 14, 2021

The second of the criminal complaints state that a woman called police because she told Martinez to leave her home. When she locked the door behind him, he banged on a window until it shattered.

July 18, 2021

Martinez threatened to throw a candle at a woman with whom he was having an argument. As she drove away, he threw two candles at her car leaving a dent in the frame of the driver’s window and shattering the back window.

March 31, 2022

Martinez is accused of assaulting the mother of his one-year-old baby while she held the child. He hit her, slammed her head into a wall, and choked her, according to the last of the criminal complaints.

All four cases were filed shortly after each incident with a summons for Martinez to appear in court. When he failed to attend his initial appearances, bench warrants were issued for his arrest.

He was in custody and in court Thursday where he was assigned $100 cash bonds for each case and ordered to stay away from the other parties involved. Martinez will next be in court on September 20 for a status conference addressing the four cases.

