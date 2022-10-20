The U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help locating 18-year-old Crishawn Clemons for the shooting death of Eugene Henderson in March.

Clemons: 3rd suspect in the case

Clemons would be the third suspect in Henderson’s death. A single charge of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon was filed against him on Sept. 29, and a $500,000 warrant was issued for his arrest.

On March 13, 2022, Henderson was in a white Chrysler 300 sedan in the 1800 block of Mead Street when a blue Ford Edge pulled alongside the sedan. Someone fired shots into the white sedan, one of which struck Henderson in the head, before the blue vehicle sped away from the scene. Henderson was taken to Froedtert Hospital via Flight for Life and later died of his injuries.

Crishawn Clemons

Crishawn Clemons is wanted as a suspect in the shooting death of Eugene Henderson. – Credit: Racine County Jail

Emonjae Kinney, 16, and Micah Lminggio, 15, were charged in June with first-degree intentional homicide. A witness told officers they were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting and that Lminggio was driving and Kinney pulled the trigger, but the homicide cases against them were dismissed without prejudice on Aug. 10 and Sept. 22, respectively. A note on Kinney’s digital court record reads, “State is moving to dismiss, cannot proceed in this file.”

They each face up to 60 years in prison or up to $125,000 in fines if convicted of felony charges stemming from a February incident during which they allegedly shot at a vehicle in which a boy who is not affiliated with a gang was a passenger.

Kinney and Lminggio remain in the Racine County Jail awaiting the conclusion of their cases.

Xavier Jackson, 18, was arrested in April, and Jamuel Ford, 23, was apprehended in July after allegedly shooting to death a 16-year-old boy they thought was tied to Henderson’s death. The boy is not a gang member and had nothing to do with Henderson’s death.

If you have any information regarding Clemons’ whereabouts please contact the U.S. Marshals or

Detective Seeger at 262-939-2437 (call/text). Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.