Under the Racine Forward plan, some area businesses can start re-opening. Here are a few that we found that are opening or have plans to re-open.
Closed but planning to re-open
911 Tacos
Amos Los Tacos
Blue Bear
Yogi’s Pud’n
Open
Coasters on Main
Flex Fitness Center
Maple Table
Mt. Sinai
Racine YMCA
Razor Sharp
Reefpoint Brewhouse
The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery
UnCorkt
If you own a business and have a Facebook post announcing your business opening plan, email it to Krish Colon at krish.colon@gmail.com.