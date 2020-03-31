Curtis H. Heidke, 62, died on Saturday home with his loving wife holding his hand after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born June 5, 1957, to Harvey and Jean (Piehl) at Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton.

Curtis grew up in the Combined Locks and Kaukauna area and graduated from Marion High School in 1975. He really loved spending time at his uncle’s farm while growing up. The farm gave him a strong work ethic and love of the outdoors. He enjoyed nature, fishing, deer hunting, camping and hiking at Rocky

Mountain Wilderness Curt enjoyed riding his Harley with Cindi. He and his best friend, Jeff, built a cabin in upper Michigan where they hunted ever year. Curt was a carpenter and builder. Over the years he worked for Jack Walters & Sons and co-owned Unlimited Structures. He was recently employed at Midwest Realty and Development in South Milwaukee. Curt retired from there due to his health. Curt loved and enjoyed being with his three precious daughters Elissa, Chelsie, and Haley.

He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 9 years, sponsored by (Fred B.), who guided him to a life

of freedom. In 2014, he met Cindi Putz and they were married on May 20, 2017, in Racine, Wisconsin, and resided in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.

He is survived by his mother, Jean Heidke of Clintonville, WI; daughters, Elissa (Jordan) Fox of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Chelsie Heidke of Honolulu, Hawaii, Haley Heidke of the Island of Kona, Hawaii; sisters, Connie (Joe) Lettau of Combined Locks, WI, Natalie (Ron) Schwartz of Clintonville, WI;

Wendy (Dennis) Damrau of Freedom, WI; Barbara (Jeff) Gollnow of Clintonville, WI; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, friends and his devoted dog Millie. Curt was preceded in death by his father Harvey Heidke.

Private services will be held Friday, April 3 at 4 p.m. Deacon Dyland Weather will be officiating. Go to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home’s website and go to service times for link for live streaming of the service.