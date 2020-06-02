Cindy Decker (Woida) loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, died peacefully on Sunday, May 31 after a 3 1/2 year battle with ovarian cancer.

She is survived by her husband, Dan, of 46 years; her daughter Natalie (Jason VanDyke), granddaughters Vivian and Lydia; her daughter Alison (Jeff Wallace), granddaughters Jillian and Elise; and her son Tony (Megan Oliver), and grandson Drew Oliver.

She is preceded in death by her parents Norbert and Wanda Woida, and her brother Frances Woida.

Her family would like to express their gratitude to her amazing oncologist and the nurses and phlebotomists in the Oncology Clinic at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine for their compassionate, professional care.

A memorial service for friends and family will be announced at a later time.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Wisconsin Ovarian Cancer Alliance at wisconsinovariancancer.org.