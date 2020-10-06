Advertisements

RACINE – A homeless Racine man has been charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with multiple counts of felony personal ID theft in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins in which debit cards and credit cards were taken.

Rico J. Williams, 31, identified as homeless in the criminal complaint, was charged with 24 counts of felony personal ID theft, 28 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, four counts of theft by acquisition of a credit card, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and obstructing an officer. All of the charges carry a repeat offender enhancement penalty.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams is accused of breaking into vehicles at multiple locations between Sept. 5 and Sept. 23. Credit cards and debit cards, taken in the break-ins were used to make purchases at several area businesses. Racine Police investigators identified Williams through surveillance video at retail stores and doorbell cameras.

At about 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, a Racine Police officer recognized Williams walking at 13th Street and Valley Drive. The officer activated the lights on his squad and Williams started running away. The officer left the squad and gave chase through several yards before taking control of Williams to take him into custody.

In a search of Williams, police found two driver’s licenses, three credit cards, three debit cards and “what was believed to be a glass tubular pipe used to smoke narcotics.” At least one of the credit cards and two of the debit cards had allegedly been taken in a pair of vehicle break-ins reported earlier on Sept. 23, the criminal complaint stated.

At the time of his arrest, Williams was free on a $50 cash bond on an Aug. 24 charge of three counts of misdemeanor theft. As a condition of his bond, Williams was ordered not to commit new crimes.

Williams was being held in the Racine County Jail on Monday afternoon.

One-time $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!