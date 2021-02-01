RACINE – The Racine County District Attorney’s Office has charged Nicholas A. Johnson, 40, of Racine, with felony intimidation of a witness, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping following an altercation last month.

According to the criminal complaint, an individual told Racine Police that Johnson, described as “a childhood friend”, asked him for a ride home from a bar on the evening of January 19. During the ride, Johnson convinced the man to bring Johnson to the man’s residence.

Upon arrival, Johnson kicked in the door “causing a large amount of damage” and once inside, becomes “highly upset” by a report that the man made concerning a theft. Johnson then punched the man in the jaw causing a bloody nose and loosening his front teeth. The man told officers that Johnson “threatened and intimidated him not to testify at his theft trial.” Johnson then urinated on the carpet. The man stated that Johnson chased him out of the residence, so he hid at a friend’s house for the remainder of the night.

According to online court records, Johnson was free on a $200 signature bond following a Dec. 9, 2020, initial appearance on a charge of theft of moveable property valued at less than $2,500.

A status conference on that case is scheduled for April 4. Johnson made an initial appearance last Friday on the latest charges, according to online court records. The cash bond was set at $1,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday (Feb. 4).

