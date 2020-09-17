BURLINGTON – A man previously convicted of sex offenses and now faces more charges is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Justin E. Klein, 37, a registered sex offender, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney with ten counts of child pornography possession. Each of the charges is a felony punishable by a $100,000 fine and/or 25 years in prison.

As of Tuesday, Klein was held in the Racine County Jail under a $100,000 bond. His address was listed as the Oshkosh Correctional Correctional Institution in the criminal complaint. Previously, Klein was convicted of possessing child pornography, child enticement-sexual contact, and 1st-degree sexual assault of a child in Racine County in 2002 and three counts of child pornography possession in Walworth County in July of this year.

According to the criminal complaint, a Burlington Police Department investigator was in Klein’s Burlington home when the Department of Corrections agents seized two laptop computers, nine portable storage devices, a Play Station 4, and a slider phone in October 2019. The investigator later took possession of the items, drafted a warrant for their analysis, and submitted the items to the state Department of Criminal Investigation for forensic analysis.

On April 19 of this year, the Burlington Police received a DCI report that child pornography images were found on one laptop computer and a USB device. The other laptop and the remaining portable storage devices were “encrypted to such a degree that they could not be analyzed.”

Despite this, the officers examined the laptop. It had three hard drives.

They collectively contained :

3,006 category one child abuse materials

2,215 category two-child exploitative materials

one CGI/animation image, and 127,778 uncategorized images

The following search terms were also found on the laptop:

loli (sexual portrayal of young girls)

pedo, 8-year-old, and 10-year-old.

The USB was also found to contain 621 category one child abuse materials, 1,491 category two child abuse materials, and 325,311 uncategorized images.

The Burlington Police Department investigator reviewed ten images allegedly found on the laptop or the USB based on each of the ten charges.

According to court records, Klein is expected back in court at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 24.