Satisfy your sweet tooth at the newly opened DQ Grill and Chill in Waterford, Wisconsin. You can’t go wrong with a classic scoop of ice cream, or a famous blizzard, made by the one and only Dairy Queen. Frozen treats are a delicious way to celebrate summer, so what are you waiting for?

Located off Highway 36 at 330 South 6th Street, the DQ Grill and Chill is the sweetest spot in town. Owner Bill Kulesa says the restaurant is “A welcoming environment for all, each DQ Grill & Chill® location features a modern, open-air grill, separate “Grill” and “Chill” sections, comfortable booths, large wooden tables, warm lighting, and upbeat music.”

Life-Long DQ Lover Becomes Owner

Above all, the great treats and drinks is an owner who is dedicated to serving you. Likewise to many of those who live in Waterford, Bill grew up in a small town. A local DQ is where he spent time celebrating life’s little achievements.

Family fun and community are at the center of his new business.

“I’m excited to open another location to serve our fan-faired treats to the Waterford community,” he says.

As a result, he is also excited for his restaurant to become a new spot for residents to commemorate life.

Made to Order

The DQ Grill and Chill in Waterford offers made-to-order lunch, dinner, and endless frozen options. Stop by to grab a juicy GrillBurger or a chicken strips that are fried to perfection. An absolute must have is there signature Blizzard. You also can’t go wrong with a simple soft-serve cone.

The joy Dairy Queen brings us all is undeniable. If you head West of the I, be sure to stop in and treat yourself to something tasty. Tell us what your favorite DQ treat is in the comments and let us know if you decide to make a trip to Racine County’s newest DQ Grill and Chill.

