The 13th annual Dan & Rays Rendering Thanks Thanksgiving Feast welcomes all community members on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a traditional Thanksgiving meal will be served at Festival Hall, 5 5th St., in Downtown Racine.

Mother’s Day Out hosts a thankfulness banner for people to sign. – Credit: Dan & Rays Rendering Thanks Facebook page

This community event not only welcomes those who may be experiencing financial hardships to come to enjoy a meal but also is intended for anyone to attend. Meals will be served in person and available via carry-out.

In addition to enjoying a meal, entertainment will be provided. The Cheryl McCray Band, Dan the One Man Band, dance teams, and others will put on a family-friendly show to watch while they dine.

The event is supported by Dan Johnson from Danny’s Meats, 1317 4 Mile Road, and Ray Stibeck from Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave, as a way to unite the city.

The team of volunteers, all dressed in festive orange. – Credit: Dan & Rays Rendering Thanks Facebook page Thanksgiving desserts are always a big hit. – Credit: Dan & Rays Rendering Thanks Facebook page Dan and Ray take the stage. – Credit: Dan & Rays Rendering Thanks Facebook page

Support Dan & Rays Rendering Thanks Thanksgiving Feast

Donations for the event are currently being accepted. Those looking to sponsor can do so by donating to Route 20 Cares.

Event organizers say that for $50 you can sponsor a table of 10 people. Donations can be made via Venmo by sending money to @route20cares or by making a check payable to Route 20 Cares. Checks can be sent or dropped off at: Route 20, 140001 Washington Ave., Sturtevant, WI 53177

Danny’s Meats, 1317 4 Mile Road, Racine, WI 53402

Cash donations will also be accepted on the day of the event at the door. Additionally, the event is collecting non-perishable food donations for the Racine County Food Bank at the door.

