Dan & Rays Rendering Thanks Thanksgiving community event will take place for the 12th consecutive year on Thanksgiving Day, November 26. Due to COVID-19, the event operated via drive-thru style in 2020. This year the event is back indoors at Festival Hall, 5 5th Street, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Dan Johnson from Danny’s Meats, 1317 4 Mile Rd, and Ray Stibeck from Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave, put on this community event as a way to unite the city.

They say, “It’s been a difficult couple of years for everyone. Some have lost loved ones, others have faced challenges and adversity in having their own business. The cost of food has gone up significantly and some families will not be able to afford a Thanksgiving this year especially.”

They are offering a sit-down dinner as well as carry-out meals. This year’s meal will include the usual Thanksgiving favorites like turkey, gravy, corn, stuffing, pie, and other delicious sides. Everyone has a seat at this table. Invite families, friends and co-workers to enjoy a fresh and warm Thanksgiving dinner. There is no cost to attend this event, but donations are kindly accepted.

This event is made possible by the Racine community’s donations and volunteerism. Get involved in this holiday gathering by donating, volunteering, or both.

“We are excited to see the community to be able to gather together again & hopefully this will start to bring the community back together and re-establish relationships,” says Stibeck.

Entertainment

Volunteer, Cheryl McCrary, has been involved since the very beginning. She says, “it’s a blessing” to be a part of this day each year. McCrary has the honor of singing with her band and as a soloist during the Thanksgiving feast. She enjoys emceeing and being able to bring the community together as well.

Cheryl McCrary is pictured above Credit: Fir3Fly Photography

McCrary is a CD Recording Artist, Speaker, Mrs. Wisconsin Elite Royalty International, International Volunteer Spokesperson and Volunteer. She will also be coordinating additional performances and entertainment throughout the day. While people are feasting they can listen to music and enjoy performances by other local volunteers.

Donating

$50 will cover the cost of 10 sit-down dinners or individually-packaged meals. Sponsors are still needed at this time to cover the costs of increasing food prices. Other donation amounts are acceptable as well.

See their Facebook page photo for the donation form. Please make checks payable to Route 20 Cares.

Mail donations to:

Route 20- 14001 Washington Ave. Sturtevant, WI 53177

Danny’s Meats-1317 4 Mile Rd. Racine, WI 53402

Volunteering

Volunteers are needed to serve, assist and engage with guests at the 12th annual feast.

If interested in volunteering, simply contact Route 20 or Danny’s Meats.

