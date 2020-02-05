Advertisements

Daniel J. Grosse, 80, died on Sunday after fighting a long battle with back pain and heart disease. He was proud to say he was born in Little Suamico, Wisconsin on January 20, 1940, and attended grade school there in a two-room schoolhouse.

Dan graduated from Oconto Falls High School in 1958, then from St. Norbert College in 1963, went on to earn a masters’ degree in chemistry from DePaul University in Green Castle, Indiana and finally a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry at Purdue University. The year between High School and college, he served in the National Guard. In 1968, he was hired by SC Johnson Wax and spent 30 years as a research chemist, retiring in 1998. His work took him to many places around the world and he loved traveling and meeting new people wherever he went.

Dan loved to play almost any sport and was an avid fisherman with all of his buddies but missed going on the last few fishing trips because of his health. In the past, he would go on two Canadian fishing trips, one in the spring with the kids and one in the fall with his buddies. He was a great naturalist and gardener and loved being outdoors and studying plants and birds.

Dan was very active in his church, first St. Rita’s Church, where he served on many committees, then St. Mary’s Church, where he served as a trustee. For many years, he served on the board of St. Monica’s Senior Citizens Home and also on the Caledonia Planning Commission. Dan spent his entire life in dedication to his family and friends, community and those in need. He always ended a prayer with, “Go out and make the world a better place”.

On August 17, 1963, Dan married the love of his life, Nora (Sawyer). He is survived by Nora and their three children, David (Shannon), Julie (Azeez), and Molly, as well as his grandchildren, Maylynn, Amara, Adam, Kayla, Emily, DJ, and Alicia, and his great-grandchildren, Mariana, and Zion. He is further survived by his sister, Becky Van Erem, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Giles and Margaret Grosse, sisters, Susie, Gerry and Peggy, brother Steve and niece, Cathy.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary’s by the Lake, 7605 Lakeshore Drive, on Saturday, February 8 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place at St. Mary’s by the Lake from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Racine Habitat for Humanity, Inc.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.