Daniel Raymond Velicer, 84, died peacefully, Monday in his residence at St. Monica’s Senior Living. He was born in Racine, WI, August 31, 1935 son of the late Jacob A. and Adeline Velicer (nee: Jurish).

Daniel was a graduate of Washington Park High School. On February 27, 1960 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, he married Diane L. Lupi, and together they raised 3 children. Throughout most of his retirement, he enjoyed living at their home on Post Lake in Elcho, WI, and several years wintering in Bullhead City, AZ. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Dan is a military veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After working briefly in banking, he spent most of his career working with mainframe computers, first at Modine Manufacturing and then at J. I. Case Company from which he retired in 1991. Dan made friends wherever he went. He was a kind, generous, and devoted family man. He enjoyed golf, fishing, and a good game of cards. Most of all he treasured time spent with his family and close friends. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his children, Linda (Robert) Ollerman of Ripon, Daniel J. Velicer (Deb Niesen) of Whitefish Bay, and Laura (James) Dietz of Bristol; 7 grandchildren, Sara and Emma Ollerman, Ana, Jack, and Mara Velicer, Elizabeth and Charlie Dietz; sister, Lois Shovers; nieces, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of nearly fifty-four years, his parents-in-law, Anne and Vincent Betko, and his brother-in-law, Alvin Shovers.

Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, a private memorial service and interment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be held at a date that has yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Monica’s Senior Living or Hospice Alliance have been suggested.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.