Darin D. Bedford, 54, died Sunday, March 8 at his residence.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 20, 11 a.m. at Greater Mt. Eagle Baptist Church, 929 State Street, with Rev. Keith T. Evans officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

