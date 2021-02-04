MADISON – Dasheika Kidd, of Racine, is among 30 people appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Equity and Inclusion. The new council, announced by Gov. Tony Evers this week, will provide strategic guidance to the governor, the lieutenant governor, and the Department of Administration while developing a sustainable framework to promote and advance diversity, equity, and inclusion practices across the state government.

Kidd is currently the program manager at the Racine Financial Empowerment Center and Racine program manager at Housing Resource Center Inc. She is also a member of the City of Racine Affirmative Action and Human Rights Commission.

The Advisory Council is chaired by Secretary-designee Dawn Crim of the Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS). Further, the council is scheduled to hold its first meeting on Feb. 19.

“Most of us on this council have been doing this work in our organizations and communities for as long as we can remember,” Crim said in a statement. “We have been building each other up, helping each other find paths to success, and creating opportunities when none were available to us. It was always important work and it made an impact. This Council enables us to combine our efforts to take them to the next level. We will work together to leverage our experience and expertise for the benefit of the entire state—because a diverse, equitable, and inclusive society truly does benefit all of us.”

Full member list

In addition to Kidd and Crim, other members of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Equity and Inclusion will be:

Robyn Davis, J.D., President and CEO, Brown County United Way

Marie Summers, Councilwoman, Oneida Business Committee

Mai J. Lo Lee, Diversity Director, Multi-Ethnic Student Affairs Office at UW-Green Bay

Dr. Monica Cummings, Assistant Minister, Bradford Community Church

Dr. LaVar J. Charleston, Associate Dean for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion and Clinical Professor, School of Education, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Mai Xiong, President, Hmong American Leadership and Economic Development, Eau Claire City Councilmember

Shaundel Spivey, Director, Upward Bound and President/Co-Founder of B.L.A.C.K

Dr. Odawa L.A. White, Dean of Student Affairs, Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College

Ruben Hopkins, Chairman/CEO of the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

Jessica Boling, Co-Chair, Asian American Pacific Islander Coalition of Wisconsin

Victor Barnett, Founder/Executive Director, Running Rebels Community Organization

Que El-Amin, Co-Founder, Young Enterprising Society

Markasa Tucker, Executive Director of the African American Roundtable, Inc., a project of the Hmong American Women’s Association

Tammy Rivera, Executive Director, Southside Organizing Center of Milwaukee

Nisreen Atta, Registered Nurse and Muslim Liaison, Islamic Society of Milwaukee

Beth Wroblewski, Executive Director, Employment Resources, Inc.

Jessica Cavazos, President/CEO, Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce

Dr. Carlton D. Jenkins, Superintendent, Madison Metropolitan School District

Percy Brown, Jr., Director of Equity and Student Achievement, Middleton Cross Plains Area School District

Adin Palau, Assistant Director of Community Relations and Campus Engagement, University of Wisconsin Madison and Chair, State Council on Affirmative Action

Dr. Alex Gee, President and Founder, Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development and Pastor, Fountain of Life Covenant Church

Vanessa McDowell, CEO, YWCA Madison

Amy Pechacek, Secretary-designee, Department of Workforce Development

Kevin Carr, Secretary, Department of Corrections

Mary Kolar, Secretary, Department of Veterans Affairs

Karen Timberlake, interim Secretary, Department of Health Services

Joaquín Altoro, Executive Director and CEO, Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority

Emilie Amundson, Secretary, Department of Children and Families

