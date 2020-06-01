David Allyn Eisch, 55, died Thursday, at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Milwaukee following an accidental fall at home. He was born in Stevens Point, WI, on October 14, 1964, son of Delbert and Anne (Nee: Nebish) Eisch.

David was raised in Racine and graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1983”. Growing up in a family surrounded by the love of music David furthered his education earning a BA from UW- Milwaukee and a Masters from National Louis University. He studied string bass with Roger Ruggeri, former Principal Bass of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. David proudly followed his parent’s footsteps as a music educator. He taught general music at the Grand Avenue Middle School in Milwaukee and taught instrumental and general music in the Racine Unified School District for over 30 years – spending the last several years at Mitchell Middle School. David conducted the Racine Kiwanis Youth Symphony and was an adjudicator at the Wisconsin School Music Association. He conducted performances for the Heritage Music Festivals in Cincinnati, St. Louis, and New Orleans, receiving three gold and four silver awards. He was an accomplished accompanist and trained young musicians for the district and state solo and ensemble contests. As a committed teacher, David was devoted to educating students. He taught lessons in his home, often free of charge. He was enthusiastic and encouraging to all.

A true renaissance man, David appreciated all of the fine arts. He enjoyed visiting art museums and took special joy in introducing his nieces and nephews to great works of art, old and new. David loved spending time with his family attending concerts, sporting events, and especially traveling to out of town baseball games. He particularly enjoyed trips with family to Door County for summer holidays.

Surviving are his parents, Del and Anne Eisch; siblings, DeAnne Eisch, Kathryn Haukedahl, Gregory (Sheri) Eisch, Marc Eisch; nieces and nephews, Jeremy (Laura) Eisch, Morgan (Nick) Elwell, Sarah Haukedahl, Anna Haukedahl, Brett and Emma Eisch, Isaiah, Logan, Mason, and Natalie Eisch; his aunt, Dolores Eisch; other relatives, colleagues, students and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Richard Eisch and cousin, Christopher Eisch.

Visitation will be held at Maresh-Meredith Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. Due to the current health pandemic, a limit of 25 people will be allowed in the viewing area at a time. Everyone is asked to wear a mask. Private funeral services will be held with entombment on Wednesday, June 3. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested for a scholarship fund for young musicians to be set-up in David’s name.