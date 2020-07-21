DaVinci is one handsome boy and is stealing the hearts of everyone at the new Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus! This 1-year-old came in as a stray and was never claimed. During his time here, we have noticed his wonderful leash manners and love of snuggles. For more information or to meet DaVinci please, call the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus at 262-554-6699 to make an appointment today!

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

