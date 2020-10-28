MADISON – Your bedtime checklist this weekend should include resetting clocks for Daylight saving time, installing new batteries, and updating home emergency kits, according to Wisconsin Emergency Management officials.

Because Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. this Sunday (Nov. 1), most people set their clocks back an hour before heading for bed. The time change is also a great opportunity to perform safety checks to help save lives during an emergency.

Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator, recommends changing batteries in home smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and checking to ensure that household emergency kits are fully stocked with essential supplies.

History of Daylight saving time.

Smoke detectors help alert you to a fire in your home. According to the National Fire Protection Association, three out of every five home fire deaths occurred when smoke detectors were either not present or were not working properly. Detectors should be tested monthly, and the batteries should be replaced at least once a year. The device itself should be replaced every 10 years.

In addition to smoke detectors, make sure you have working carbon monoxide detectors.

Approximately 500 people are treated at hospital emergency rooms across the state annually for carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Wisconsin Environmental Public Health Tracking Program. Health officials say many of these cases could be prevented by having working carbon monoxide detectors. Those devices should be replaced every five years.

If you have an emergency kit at home, now is also a great time to check for expired products or items that may have been borrowed for other purposes and need to be replaced. Pay attention to batteries, first aid supplies, and food, which should be replaced regularly. Having a well-stocked kit is important, in the event you lose power or are unable to leave home.

For tips on emergency preparedness, visit http://readywisconsin.wi.gov. You can also follow ReadyWisconsin on Facebook and Twitter.