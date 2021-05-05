The Racine County properties acquired between April 26th and April 30th had a cash value of just over $19 million. Further, the transfers included the sale of Dead Mann’s Saloon, Burger King, and a floating condo. 

According to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record, Racine County had 90 properties transferred to new owners.

  • The bar and restaurant, Dead Mann’s Saloon, 3518 S Beaumont Ave, Dover, sold to Doc and Mac Investments, LLC. Keith and Deborah Mann sold the property for $420,000.00. Further, Dead Mann’s Saloon is currently closed for remodeling, but it is unsure what the future holds for the property.
  • Burger King, 5335 Washington Ave, Mt Pleasant, sold to JHGV LLC, an Illinois LLC, for $1,423,125.00. 
  • The floating condo at 16 Gaslight Pointe Marina, Racine, sold to Chris and Ann O’Bryan for $5,000.00.  
  • Marina District Loft LLC, the owner of 566 State St, Racine, bought the property next door, 558 State St, for $35,000. The property, a garage, is located between Pakistani restaurant Chit Chaat and former The Furniture Store. 

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
4816 Tanglewood AveCaledonia$90,000.00
4318 Michel CtCaledonia$100,000.00
4607 STH 31Caledonia$225,000.00
2920 Thornapple CtCaledonia$235,000.00
6034 County Rd VCaledonia$250,000.00
7009 Novak RdCaledonia$250,000.00
4229 N Green Bay RdCaledonia$250,000.00
4807 Kingdom CtCaledonia$257,100.00
10019 Dunkelow RdCaledonia$282,000.00
6718 Bobolink RdCaledonia$301,000.00
810 Kaywood DrCaledonia$344,900.00
6731 STH 31Caledonia$355,000.00
4708 Bannoch DrCaledonia$370,000.00
409 S Pine StCity of Burlington$146,000.00
417 Emerson StCity of Burlington$150,000.00
536 Tower StCity of Burlington$169,000.00
356 East Market StCity of Burlington$198,000.00
165 Reynolds AveCity of Burlington$206,000.00
185 S Kendrick AveCity of Burlington$212,000.00
309 Johnson StCity of Burlington$230,000.00
280 Gardner AveCity of Burlington$233,000.00
2117 Stonegate RdCity of Burlington$431,000.00
2148 Ravenswood RdCity of Burlington$465,000.00
1915 Dover Ridge RdDover$87,400.00
27410 Dover View LnDover$95,000.00
3518 S Beaumont AveDover$420,000.00
912 South Cox RdDover$565,000.00
7220 Mariner Dr #1Mt Pleasant$124,900.00
7205 Mariner Dr Unit 15Mt Pleasant$140,000.00
858 Boulder Trail #305Mt Pleasant$150,000.00
1100 Prairie Dr #32Mt Pleasant$180,000.00
4225 Taylor Harbor E #2Mt Pleasant$195,000.00
853 Stonefield Dr Unit 301Mt Pleasant$230,000.00
1909 Brougham LaneMt Pleasant$400,000.00
4750 Lathrop AveMt Pleasant$450,000.00
8841 Shadowood TrailMt Pleasant$550,000.00
8307 Creek View LaneMt Pleasant$558,900.00
5335 Washington AveMt Pleasant$1,423,125.00
16 Gaslight Pte MarinaRacine$5,000.00
256 N Memorial DrRacine$7,500.00
2420 Shoop StRacine$20,000.00
1114 Lewis StRacine$30,000.00
1339 11th StRacine$35,000.00
558 State StRacine$35,000.00
2407 Prospect StRacine$40,000.00
2033 Case AveRacine$50,000.00
1212 S Memorial DrRacine$50,000.00
1224 Highland AveRacine$57,000.00
4613 21st StRacine$68,000.00
1206 Blake AveRacine$80,000.00
1825 Erie StRacine$80,000.00
1516 Lincoln StRacine$100,000.00
2512 Durand AveRacine$103,000.00
3458 Sixth AveRacine$110,500.00
909 Grove AveRacine$112,000.00
635 West BlvdRacine$115,000.00
820 Indiana StRacine$115,000.00
2042 Carmel AveRacine$130,000.00
2036 Grand AveRacine$132,000.00
1624 Deane BlvdRacine$133,000.00
3005 Webster StRacine$135,800.00
1212 Augusta StRacine$145,000.00
2200 Lawn StRacine$145,000.00
926 Indiana StRacine$150,000.00
5108 Lilac LaneRacine$150,000.00
1105 Reschke AveRacine$150,000.00
2429 Twentieth StRacine$165,000.00
2042 Georgia AveRacine$169,900.00
1139 N Oregon StRacine$170,000.00
1227 Yout StRacine$170,000.00
3701 Southwood DrRacine$184,900.00
1111 Russet StRacine$204,000.00
1308 Lathrop AveRacine$208,500.00
1119 Crab Tree CircleRacine$220,000.00
1424 Lathrop AveRacine$265,000.00
6826 3 Mile RdRaymond$250,000.00
7638 W Five Mile RdRaymond$675,000.00
1031 Rock Ridge RdRochester$68,800.00
207 East Main StRochester$221,000.00
3241 97th StSturtevant$247,000.00
1503 92nd St Unit 2Sturtevant$78,750.00
3161 Karnopp CtSturtevant$364,000.00
33811 Bohner DrTown of Burlington$168,000.00
4433 Waterford DrTown of Waterford$60,000.00
8715 Halverson RdTown of Waterford$305,000.00
1410 10th AveUnion Grove$240,000.00
420 Racine St Unit 104Village of Waterford$130,000.00
5116 Citation DrWind Point$467,500.00
4343 N Main StWind Point$545,000.00

