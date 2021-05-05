The Racine County properties acquired between April 26th and April 30th had a cash value of just over $19 million. Further, the transfers included the sale of Dead Mann’s Saloon, Burger King, and a floating condo.

According to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record, Racine County had 90 properties transferred to new owners.

The bar and restaurant, Dead Mann’s Saloon, 3518 S Beaumont Ave, Dover, sold to Doc and Mac Investments, LLC. Keith and Deborah Mann sold the property for $420,000.00. Further, Dead Mann’s Saloon is currently closed for remodeling, but it is unsure what the future holds for the property.

Burger King, 5335 Washington Ave, Mt Pleasant, sold to JHGV LLC, an Illinois LLC, for $1,423,125.00.

The floating condo at 16 Gaslight Pointe Marina, Racine, sold to Chris and Ann O’Bryan for $5,000.00.

Marina District Loft LLC, the owner of 566 State St, Racine, bought the property next door, 558 State St, for $35,000. The property, a garage, is located between Pakistani restaurant Chit Chaat and former The Furniture Store.

See the map below to learn more about the properties sold. Also, check out last week’s property transfers: Former Rogan’s Shoes and a nudist campground sell.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 4816 Tanglewood Ave Caledonia $90,000.00 4318 Michel Ct Caledonia $100,000.00 4607 STH 31 Caledonia $225,000.00 2920 Thornapple Ct Caledonia $235,000.00 6034 County Rd V Caledonia $250,000.00 7009 Novak Rd Caledonia $250,000.00 4229 N Green Bay Rd Caledonia $250,000.00 4807 Kingdom Ct Caledonia $257,100.00 10019 Dunkelow Rd Caledonia $282,000.00 6718 Bobolink Rd Caledonia $301,000.00 810 Kaywood Dr Caledonia $344,900.00 6731 STH 31 Caledonia $355,000.00 4708 Bannoch Dr Caledonia $370,000.00 409 S Pine St City of Burlington $146,000.00 417 Emerson St City of Burlington $150,000.00 536 Tower St City of Burlington $169,000.00 356 East Market St City of Burlington $198,000.00 165 Reynolds Ave City of Burlington $206,000.00 185 S Kendrick Ave City of Burlington $212,000.00 309 Johnson St City of Burlington $230,000.00 280 Gardner Ave City of Burlington $233,000.00 2117 Stonegate Rd City of Burlington $431,000.00 2148 Ravenswood Rd City of Burlington $465,000.00 1915 Dover Ridge Rd Dover $87,400.00 27410 Dover View Ln Dover $95,000.00 3518 S Beaumont Ave Dover $420,000.00 912 South Cox Rd Dover $565,000.00 7220 Mariner Dr #1 Mt Pleasant $124,900.00 7205 Mariner Dr Unit 15 Mt Pleasant $140,000.00 858 Boulder Trail #305 Mt Pleasant $150,000.00 1100 Prairie Dr #32 Mt Pleasant $180,000.00 4225 Taylor Harbor E #2 Mt Pleasant $195,000.00 853 Stonefield Dr Unit 301 Mt Pleasant $230,000.00 1909 Brougham Lane Mt Pleasant $400,000.00 4750 Lathrop Ave Mt Pleasant $450,000.00 8841 Shadowood Trail Mt Pleasant $550,000.00 8307 Creek View Lane Mt Pleasant $558,900.00 5335 Washington Ave Mt Pleasant $1,423,125.00 16 Gaslight Pte Marina Racine $5,000.00 256 N Memorial Dr Racine $7,500.00 2420 Shoop St Racine $20,000.00 1114 Lewis St Racine $30,000.00 1339 11th St Racine $35,000.00 558 State St Racine $35,000.00 2407 Prospect St Racine $40,000.00 2033 Case Ave Racine $50,000.00 1212 S Memorial Dr Racine $50,000.00 1224 Highland Ave Racine $57,000.00 4613 21st St Racine $68,000.00 1206 Blake Ave Racine $80,000.00 1825 Erie St Racine $80,000.00 1516 Lincoln St Racine $100,000.00 2512 Durand Ave Racine $103,000.00 3458 Sixth Ave Racine $110,500.00 909 Grove Ave Racine $112,000.00 635 West Blvd Racine $115,000.00 820 Indiana St Racine $115,000.00 2042 Carmel Ave Racine $130,000.00 2036 Grand Ave Racine $132,000.00 1624 Deane Blvd Racine $133,000.00 3005 Webster St Racine $135,800.00 1212 Augusta St Racine $145,000.00 2200 Lawn St Racine $145,000.00 926 Indiana St Racine $150,000.00 5108 Lilac Lane Racine $150,000.00 1105 Reschke Ave Racine $150,000.00 2429 Twentieth St Racine $165,000.00 2042 Georgia Ave Racine $169,900.00 1139 N Oregon St Racine $170,000.00 1227 Yout St Racine $170,000.00 3701 Southwood Dr Racine $184,900.00 1111 Russet St Racine $204,000.00 1308 Lathrop Ave Racine $208,500.00 1119 Crab Tree Circle Racine $220,000.00 1424 Lathrop Ave Racine $265,000.00 6826 3 Mile Rd Raymond $250,000.00 7638 W Five Mile Rd Raymond $675,000.00 1031 Rock Ridge Rd Rochester $68,800.00 207 East Main St Rochester $221,000.00 3241 97th St Sturtevant $247,000.00 1503 92nd St Unit 2 Sturtevant $78,750.00 3161 Karnopp Ct Sturtevant $364,000.00 33811 Bohner Dr Town of Burlington $168,000.00 4433 Waterford Dr Town of Waterford $60,000.00 8715 Halverson Rd Town of Waterford $305,000.00 1410 10th Ave Union Grove $240,000.00 420 Racine St Unit 104 Village of Waterford $130,000.00 5116 Citation Dr Wind Point $467,500.00 4343 N Main St Wind Point $545,000.00