The Racine County properties acquired between April 26th and April 30th had a cash value of just over $19 million. Further, the transfers included the sale of Dead Mann’s Saloon, Burger King, and a floating condo.
According to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record, Racine County had 90 properties transferred to new owners.
- The bar and restaurant, Dead Mann’s Saloon, 3518 S Beaumont Ave, Dover, sold to Doc and Mac Investments, LLC. Keith and Deborah Mann sold the property for $420,000.00. Further, Dead Mann’s Saloon is currently closed for remodeling, but it is unsure what the future holds for the property.
- Burger King, 5335 Washington Ave, Mt Pleasant, sold to JHGV LLC, an Illinois LLC, for $1,423,125.00.
- The floating condo at 16 Gaslight Pointe Marina, Racine, sold to Chris and Ann O’Bryan for $5,000.00.
- Marina District Loft LLC, the owner of 566 State St, Racine, bought the property next door, 558 State St, for $35,000. The property, a garage, is located between Pakistani restaurant Chit Chaat and former The Furniture Store.
See the map below to learn more about the properties sold. Also, check out last week’s property transfers: Former Rogan’s Shoes and a nudist campground sell.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|4816 Tanglewood Ave
|Caledonia
|$90,000.00
|4318 Michel Ct
|Caledonia
|$100,000.00
|4607 STH 31
|Caledonia
|$225,000.00
|2920 Thornapple Ct
|Caledonia
|$235,000.00
|6034 County Rd V
|Caledonia
|$250,000.00
|7009 Novak Rd
|Caledonia
|$250,000.00
|4229 N Green Bay Rd
|Caledonia
|$250,000.00
|4807 Kingdom Ct
|Caledonia
|$257,100.00
|10019 Dunkelow Rd
|Caledonia
|$282,000.00
|6718 Bobolink Rd
|Caledonia
|$301,000.00
|810 Kaywood Dr
|Caledonia
|$344,900.00
|6731 STH 31
|Caledonia
|$355,000.00
|4708 Bannoch Dr
|Caledonia
|$370,000.00
|409 S Pine St
|City of Burlington
|$146,000.00
|417 Emerson St
|City of Burlington
|$150,000.00
|536 Tower St
|City of Burlington
|$169,000.00
|356 East Market St
|City of Burlington
|$198,000.00
|165 Reynolds Ave
|City of Burlington
|$206,000.00
|185 S Kendrick Ave
|City of Burlington
|$212,000.00
|309 Johnson St
|City of Burlington
|$230,000.00
|280 Gardner Ave
|City of Burlington
|$233,000.00
|2117 Stonegate Rd
|City of Burlington
|$431,000.00
|2148 Ravenswood Rd
|City of Burlington
|$465,000.00
|1915 Dover Ridge Rd
|Dover
|$87,400.00
|27410 Dover View Ln
|Dover
|$95,000.00
|3518 S Beaumont Ave
|Dover
|$420,000.00
|912 South Cox Rd
|Dover
|$565,000.00
|7220 Mariner Dr #1
|Mt Pleasant
|$124,900.00
|7205 Mariner Dr Unit 15
|Mt Pleasant
|$140,000.00
|858 Boulder Trail #305
|Mt Pleasant
|$150,000.00
|1100 Prairie Dr #32
|Mt Pleasant
|$180,000.00
|4225 Taylor Harbor E #2
|Mt Pleasant
|$195,000.00
|853 Stonefield Dr Unit 301
|Mt Pleasant
|$230,000.00
|1909 Brougham Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$400,000.00
|4750 Lathrop Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$450,000.00
|8841 Shadowood Trail
|Mt Pleasant
|$550,000.00
|8307 Creek View Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$558,900.00
|5335 Washington Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$1,423,125.00
|16 Gaslight Pte Marina
|Racine
|$5,000.00
|256 N Memorial Dr
|Racine
|$7,500.00
|2420 Shoop St
|Racine
|$20,000.00
|1114 Lewis St
|Racine
|$30,000.00
|1339 11th St
|Racine
|$35,000.00
|558 State St
|Racine
|$35,000.00
|2407 Prospect St
|Racine
|$40,000.00
|2033 Case Ave
|Racine
|$50,000.00
|1212 S Memorial Dr
|Racine
|$50,000.00
|1224 Highland Ave
|Racine
|$57,000.00
|4613 21st St
|Racine
|$68,000.00
|1206 Blake Ave
|Racine
|$80,000.00
|1825 Erie St
|Racine
|$80,000.00
|1516 Lincoln St
|Racine
|$100,000.00
|2512 Durand Ave
|Racine
|$103,000.00
|3458 Sixth Ave
|Racine
|$110,500.00
|909 Grove Ave
|Racine
|$112,000.00
|635 West Blvd
|Racine
|$115,000.00
|820 Indiana St
|Racine
|$115,000.00
|2042 Carmel Ave
|Racine
|$130,000.00
|2036 Grand Ave
|Racine
|$132,000.00
|1624 Deane Blvd
|Racine
|$133,000.00
|3005 Webster St
|Racine
|$135,800.00
|1212 Augusta St
|Racine
|$145,000.00
|2200 Lawn St
|Racine
|$145,000.00
|926 Indiana St
|Racine
|$150,000.00
|5108 Lilac Lane
|Racine
|$150,000.00
|1105 Reschke Ave
|Racine
|$150,000.00
|2429 Twentieth St
|Racine
|$165,000.00
|2042 Georgia Ave
|Racine
|$169,900.00
|1139 N Oregon St
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|1227 Yout St
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|3701 Southwood Dr
|Racine
|$184,900.00
|1111 Russet St
|Racine
|$204,000.00
|1308 Lathrop Ave
|Racine
|$208,500.00
|1119 Crab Tree Circle
|Racine
|$220,000.00
|1424 Lathrop Ave
|Racine
|$265,000.00
|6826 3 Mile Rd
|Raymond
|$250,000.00
|7638 W Five Mile Rd
|Raymond
|$675,000.00
|1031 Rock Ridge Rd
|Rochester
|$68,800.00
|207 East Main St
|Rochester
|$221,000.00
|3241 97th St
|Sturtevant
|$247,000.00
|1503 92nd St Unit 2
|Sturtevant
|$78,750.00
|3161 Karnopp Ct
|Sturtevant
|$364,000.00
|33811 Bohner Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$168,000.00
|4433 Waterford Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$60,000.00
|8715 Halverson Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$305,000.00
|1410 10th Ave
|Union Grove
|$240,000.00
|420 Racine St Unit 104
|Village of Waterford
|$130,000.00
|5116 Citation Dr
|Wind Point
|$467,500.00
|4343 N Main St
|Wind Point
|$545,000.00