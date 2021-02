A fire in an upstairs wall damaged a home at 1202 Deane Blvd. in Racine on Saturday.

The Racine Fire Department responded about 9:20 p.m. to a report of smoke in the home’s upstairs. The residents had safely evacuated before firefighters arrived. The fire was contained to a wall area on the second floor. Further, no one was injured.

The RFD reminds residents to regularly test smoke detectors and have the devices installed on every level of a home.

