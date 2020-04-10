The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) selected its All-American teams for the 2019-20 season with both Carthage College swim programs landing a total of eight spots on the list following back-to-back College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) titles at the 2020 CCIW Swimming and Diving Championships.

The Red Men had four picked to the list. Ethan Hare, a junior from Cary, Ill., is on the list after being named All-Conference in the 200-yard backstroke while being a member of the 800-yard freestyle relay during the CCIW Swimming and Diving Championships.

Classmate Nick Nevins was a member of two relay teams that set new CCIW open records during the championships. Nevins swam in the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays. Nevins was also an All-Conference selection in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard freestyle.

Men’s Swimming and Diving Athlete of the Year, Mitchell Mages, lands on the list after setting a new CCIW open record in the 100-yard breaststroke and a CCIW Championships record in the 100-yard freestyle. He also joined Nevins as part of two relays that set CCIW open records.

Mitchel Steinke rounded out the Red Men list as the junior was also a swimmer in the 200-yard freestyle relay that set a CCIW open record.

The Lady Reds had four seniors make All-American selections as DeAnn Jones took home individual All-Conference nods in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle. Jones was also named All-Conference in the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays.

Gianna McGuire lands on the list after being a member of the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays along with Becca Rutkowski. Rutkowski, who was named CCIW Swimmer of the Week (11/12/19), also collected All-Conference accolades in the 50-yard, 100-yard, and 200-yard freestyles during the CCIW Swimming and Diving Championships.

Classmate Heather Walker was a member of the 200-yard freestyle relay that won the event for All-Conference honors.

All four seniors helped win the Lady Reds first CCIW Championship back in 2018.

“Despite the cancellation of the NCAA Championships, Coach Beth DeLaRosby and Seth Weidmann did a remarkable job this season,” explained Greg Earhart, Executive Director of the CSCAA. These eight student-athletes had the rug pulled out from them this season, so we are excited to recognize them.”

