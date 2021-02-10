A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).

The UA Dean’s and President’s Lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Reagan McKeown of Franksville (53126) was named to the Presidents List.

Emma Milonas of Racine (53406) was named to the Presidents List.

Faith Moerke of Waterford (53185) was named to the Presidents List.