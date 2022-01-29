MILWAUKEE, WI – Wisconsin Lutheran College announced the students who graduated in Dec. 2021. Racine County was represented by two students:

Brooke Dir , of Sturtevant, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science.

, of Sturtevant, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science. Christian Lee, of Mt Pleasant, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

About Wisconsin Lutheran College

Wisconsin Lutheran College (WLC) is a private Christian college grounded in the liberal arts and located on the border of Milwaukee and Wauwatosa. Founded in 1973, it is committed to preparing the next generation of Christian servant leaders for service at home, in their community, and in nearly any career field around the world. Wisconsin Lutheran College is regularly recognized for its academic excellence and superior student experience and was named a national College of Distinction for 2021-2022.

