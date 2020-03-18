Delores Madeline Draper died at The Villa at Lincoln Park on Thursday, March 12. She resided at The Villa for 4 years where she lived with Alzheimer’s Disease and Parkinson’s Disease after she could no longer live at home. Delores was born in Racine, December 16, 1929, daughter of Jay and Evelyn (Nee: Hansen) Scripter and was always proud of her Norwegian and Irish heritages.

Delores married Jack Eugene Draper on June 31, 1951, at Bethany United Methodist Church. She worked for many years at Western Publishing Company where she was an editor for The Little Golden Books and wrote several children’s books. She loved working on children’s books and enjoyed working at The Creative Center where her office faced Lake Michigan. After retiring, she worked as a freelance editor from her home. She was a caring and loving daughter, including her mother in her family and caring for her until she died. She was also a dedicated wife, caring for her husband during his long illness.

She will be dearly missed by her only child, Rebecca Lynn Draper, as she was always my best friend and an inspiration in my life. I loved her well and will miss her presence in my life very much.

Preceding her in death was her mother, Evelyn Madeline Hansen-Scripter on March 23, 2000, her father Jay Joseph Scripter on December 26, 1951, her devoted husband, Jack Eugene Draper on September 27, 1985, and her protective older brother, Dr. Lyman Jay (Joy) Scripter Col. USAF Ret. Also preceding her in death were her infant siblings who passed away before she was born, Dorothy Jane, Jane Arlene, and Laurence Howard. Her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joseph and Mercedes Draper also passed years ago. Betty Ren Wright-Frederiksen and Stella Williams-Nathan were longtime friends of Delores. They called themselves “The Three Musketeers.” She had many aunts and uncles all who have passed. Her favorite and wonderful Aunt Betty Hay amazed us all.

Further surviving are 5 nieces and a nephew, Susan Scripter of Long Island, NY, Sallie (Ira) Fox of New York, NY, Sandi Zanchetti of Shelbyville, TN, Patti Shelton of AL, Vickie (Joe) Noll of Racine, David (Cheryl) Scripter of New Orleans, LA.

These diseases are devastating, and she knew her thinking was being affected, leaving her afraid most of the time. I dearly thank those people who have kept in touch with us. We have met many wonderful people who work in nursing homes. I would like to thank the entire staff at The Villa at Lincoln Park for their excellent care and for Hospice Alliance for their support this last year. I would like to thank Jessica Radley for her support and watchful eye for my mother. I would like to thank our caring, loving, and supporting friends, Mariellen Hanrahan, Mary Ohmer, Jana and Kelli Nelson, David and Jennifer Jackowski and The Cushman Family.

A memorial service will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, Thursday at 6 p.m. with Chaplain Terry Peterson officiating. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 5 to 6 p.m.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.