Delores “Dee” E. Duchac, 91, died on Wednesday. She was born in Racine on February 26, 1929, to Godfried and Marie (Nee: Weitzel) Ehrlich.

A lifelong resident of Racine, Dee graduated from Wm. Horlick High School, “Class of 1947”. On July 28, 1962, she married the love of her life, John J. “Jack” Duchac and they enjoyed over 50 years together and traveled almost all 50 states and many cruises of Caribbean, Panama Canal, Alaska, Hawaii, Vienna, Prague, and England. Enjoyed many winters in Florida and visiting their family in North Carolina, and summers at their trailer in Antigo.

Dee was a faithful member of Faith United Methodist Church and Adult Sunday School Class since 1963. She served as liturgist, chairperson of Memorials, and held many offices over the years. She and Jack were financial counters over 25 years. Dee worked in banking for over 30 years at First National Bank, Marine Bank, then Bank One from where she retired in 1992. She enjoyed golfing and was a past member of Shoops Monday Women’s League and Tuesday Ives Groves Ladies League and volunteered at Tex Reynolds Toys for Tots many years. Her family was her greatest joy and having them together was what she looked forward to.

Survived by her loving husband Jack Duchac, daughter and son-in-law Debbie (Norman) Stephan, Sturtevant, WI, son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Jonathan and Kristen Duchac, Asheville, NC; granddaughter Kristen (Bradley) Wenzel, grandson JT Duchac, sister-in-law Judith LaFave nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. Preceded in death by parents Godfried and Marie Ehrlich, in-laws Alvin and Lavine Duchac, brothers and sister-in-law Eugene LaFave, Jerry, and Polly Duchac and special Aunt and Uncle Martha and Arthur Meyer.

Visitation will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main St., on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Reverend Sue Barham officiating. Groups of 75 will be observed. All are asked to wear a mask. The service may be viewed live stream by going to their website, Delores Duchac page, services, and select Livestream. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Memorials may be directed to Tex Reynolds Toys for Tots of Racine County.