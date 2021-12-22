The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reminding citizens on the various ways to get tested for Covid-19. Wisconsinites can take advantage of going to local health departments and pharmacies to get tested as well as using over the counter rapid tests including free tests provided by the Department.

“We have to keep working together to fight this virus, and that includes making sure folks have the opportunity to get tested for COVID-19,” said Governor Tony Evers. “As rapidly transmitting Omicron cases continue to be detected, we are urging all Wisconsinites to get tested before traveling or attending gatherings to help protect our family, friends, and neighbors.”

If you are planning to travel or gather with loved ones that you currently don’t live with, the department recommends using an over-the-counter test provided by either pharmacies or online prior to attending. The tests that the Department issues can be delivered to homes at no cost and usually provide results in a few days.

A list of the approved products can also be found on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website. If you are having trouble finding an approved COVID-19 test, you can also contact 211 Wisconsin 211 or 877-947-2211 or texting COVID to 211-211. “Testing will give you the information you need to know to keep your loved ones safe from COVID-19,” said Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge. “It is essential that we use every tool in our toolbox to stop the spread of this deadly virus. In addition to getting tested before traveling or attending holiday gatherings, please take immediate action by masking up, getting the COVID-19 vaccine and your booster dose if you’re eligible—this is critically important for preventing hospitalizations and deaths across our state.”