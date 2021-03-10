ELKHORN – The Racine County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau helped apprehend a man wanted in a fraud investigation here Monday. But, the arrest didn’t take place until the suspect had tried to elude officers by breaking through an attic wall.

Michael Myers was arrested on two counts of unauthorized use of an individual’s personal identifying information, theft by fraud, and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Further, he is being held in the Racine County Jail, where charges are pending.

Racine deputies, along with personnel from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and the Elkhorn Police Department, served a search warrant on Myers at an Elkhorn residence, according to a news release. Then, Myers reportedly hid in the attic and refused to surrender. After about 90 minutes, he attempted to get away by breaking through an attic wall and entering a neighboring apartment. Further, he was taken into custody by officers who were waiting in the apartment for him.

The sheriff’s office reports that this is an ongoing fraud investigation involving possible victims throughout Southeastern Wisconsin. If you believe you may be a fraud victim, visit identifytheft.gov. To report a fraud incident, call the Racine County Communications Center at (262) 886-2300.

